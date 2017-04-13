Phoenix police: Officer fatally shoots suspect after ramming

Phoenix police say an officer shot and killed a suspect who rammed police vehicles with his car after being cornered in front of a store in Avondale.
Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says no officers were injured in the shooting Wednesday, ending an incident that began when an officer tried to stop the suspect for speeding in Phoenix.
Fortune says police followed the suspect to Avondale where undercover units boxed in his car.
She says the suspect refused commands to leave his vehicle and was shot by an officer when the suspect's car broke free and moved toward the officer.
Fortune says the suspect was using his car as a weapon and that the officer shot him to prevent the vehicle from hitting people outside the store.
Identities weren't released.
