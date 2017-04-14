National Politics

April 14, 2017 10:03 AM

Alaska city officials shut out marijuana businesses

The Associated Press
SOLDOTNA, Alaska

Alaska city officials have voted to keep commercial marijuana out of Soldotna.

The Peninsula Clarion reports (http://bit.ly/2oH3qvt ) Soldotna City Council voted 4-2 Wednesday to ban marijuana establishments from operating within city limits.

The council had previously placed a two-year suspension on cannabis businesses, which temporarily prohibited them until Jan. 1, 2018. Mayor Pete Sprague says with this vote, city administrators will start to draft legislation to ban them, present it to the Planning and Zoning Commission and have it go through the public process.

Officials who opposed the move said they were not comfortable with controlling the lives and decisions of the residents of their small community.

Other council members say residents interested in marijuana can still purchase it throughout the Kenai Peninsula Borough.

