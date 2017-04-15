National Politics

April 15, 2017 2:33 AM

Governor issues emergency order for 9 North Dakota counties

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has issued an emergency declaration for nine northeastern counties experiencing spring flooding.

Burgum had previously issued an executive order on March 24 declaring a state of emergency for Walsh County. The new order covers Bottineau, Cavalier, McHenry, Pembina, Pierce, Renville, Rolette and Towner counties.

Overland flooding from snowmelt has washed out gravel roads and damaged culverts and bridges in several counties. Bottineau, Cavalier and McHenry counties each are estimating damage of $200,000 or more to roads and bridges.

Pembina and Walsh counties have requested assistance from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for Neche and Grafton. Benson County also has requested state Department of Transportation technical assistance for Leeds, and Rolette County has asked the DOT for pumps and sand for Rolla.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Arrest made in Merced homicide case

Arrest made in Merced homicide case 0:51

Arrest made in Merced homicide case
Interior Secretary Zinke visits Kings Canyon National Park 2:10

Interior Secretary Zinke visits Kings Canyon National Park
Fresno zoo, Valley Children's Hospital team up to feed giraffes 0:53

Fresno zoo, Valley Children's Hospital team up to feed giraffes

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos