Arkansas State Police investigating police-involved shooting

The Arkansas State Police is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in West Memphis.
Authorities say West Memphis officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at 7 a.m. Saturday when they encountered an individual matching the description of the robbery suspect.
Officers say the suspect brandished a gun when officers approached him and police fired on the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene. No police officers were wounded.
The body of the suspect will be turned over to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for examination. Investigators say the suspect's name has not been confirmed.
State Police officials say in a statement that the investigation was requested by the West Memphis Police Department. The names of the officers involved have not been released.
