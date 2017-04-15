Person found dead in McPherson; few details released

McPherson and state authorities are investigating a homicide in McPherson.
McPherson police said officers were called to a home in McPherson Saturday afternoon by someone who said a friend was possibly dead.
When officers went into the home, they found the person dead.
No arrests have been made.
McPherson police said in a news release that the victim knew the suspect or suspects and was targeted by them.
No other details were released.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is part of the investigation.
Comments