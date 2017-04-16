National Politics

April 16, 2017 8:31 AM

Trump attends Easter service at Episcopal church

The Associated Press
PALM BEACH, Fla.

President Donald Trump is attending Easter service at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea near his estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

The president is attending with his wife, Melania, as well as his two younger children, Barron and Tiffany, and the first lady's parents. Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham says Trump is expected to return to Mar-a-Lago after the service to join the rest of his family for annual Easter festivities, including a brunch and an Easter egg hunt.

Trump has been attending the Episcopal church for years and he and the first lady were married there.

