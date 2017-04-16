Dates set for votes to fill seat of the late Sen. Donnelly

Dates have been set for a special election to fill the seat of the late Massachusetts state Sen. Kenneth Donnelly.
Under an order adopted by the Senate, party primaries will be held on June 27 and the final election on July 25 in the 4th Middlesex District. The district includes the city of Woburn; the towns of Arlington, Billerica and Burlington; and much of the town of Lexington.
Donnelly died earlier this month after battling a brain tumor. He was 66. The Democrat had represented the district in the state Senate since 2009 and before that was a firefighter for 37 years in Lexington.
Potential candidates for the seat must file nomination papers with at least 300 certified signatures with local election commissioners or registrars of voters by May 16.
