April 17, 2017 8:29 AM

Florida House backs governor in battle with prosecutor

The Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Florida's House is backing Gov. Rick Scott in his legal battle against an Orlando prosecutor who refuses to seek the death penalty in cases handled by her office.

The state Supreme Court said Monday it would allow attorneys working for House Speaker Richard Corcoran to file legal briefs in the case between the governor and State Attorney Aramis Ayala.

Ayala is challenging Scott's authority to transfer murder cases from her office to another prosecutor.

The Republican-controlled House in a legal filing to the high court said it wants to address "the ill effects that flow from" Ayala's opposition to seeking the death penalty. The House may also argue whether Scott has the authority to suspend Ayala.

Ayala is a Democrat and Florida's first African-American state attorney.

