National Politics

April 17, 2017 10:00 AM

Maine county to consider new immigration protections

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

The Kennebec County Commissioners will hear a series of policy proposals set to separate county law enforcement and federal immigration enforcement.

The Kennebec Journal (http://bit.ly/2pqkE12 ) reports the nine proposals include requiring a judicial warrant before detaining anyone at the request of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A representative of the Maine People's Alliance, who will lead the presentation, says he wants to make sure Kennebec is a welcoming county. He does not want local law enforcement going out of its way to assist federal immigration enforcement.

The commissioners will hear his presentation during their meeting Tuesday. One member will be absent from the meeting. A Kennebec County administrator says the group may delay taking action until all are available.

