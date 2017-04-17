Chaffetz trails Democratic challenger in campaign funds

New campaign finance reports show that Democratic political newcomer Dr. Kathryn Allen significantly outpaced incumbent Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz in fundraising last quarter.
Allen raised about $561,000 this year through March after seeing a surge of donations after she criticized Chaffetz over his comments last month suggesting people should spend their money on health insurance instead of iPhones.
Allen is mounting a longshot challenge against Chaffetz in the 2018 election in the state's 3rd congressional district where half of the voters are registered Republicans.
Chaffetz ended the quarter with nearly $403,000 in his account after raising about $171,000 during the period.
The fifth-term representative enjoys a high profile as the chair of the House Oversight Committee.
A third candidate, Republican Damian Kidd, raised $15,500 but was left with only $1,600 after spending most of it.
Comments