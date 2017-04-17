National Politics

April 17, 2017 11:58 AM

Jerry Nachtigal, spokesman for 3 Missouri governors, dies

The Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Jerry Nachtigal, a former journalist who became spokesman for three consecutive Missouri governors, has died.

The Miller Funeral Home said Nachtigal died of cancer Sunday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He was 57.

Nachtigal was Gov. Mel Carnahan's spokesman in October 2000 when it fell to him to confirm that Carnahan; the governor's son, Roger; and aide Chris Sifford had died in a plane crash.

Nachtigal also was spokesman for Gov. Roger Wilson, who took office upon Carnahan's death, and with Wilson's successor, Gov. Bob Holden.

Before becoming spokesman, Nachtigal spent 18 years with The Associated Press in Kansas City and Springfield, Missouri, and Phoenix. At the time of his death, he was a senior vice president for CitiBank in Sioux Falls.

Survivors include his wife, Anne, and three children.

