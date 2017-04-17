National Politics

April 17, 2017 11:27 PM

Yarmuth to seek re-election in 3rd District

The Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky.

The only Democrat in Kentucky's congressional delegation has announced that he'll run for re-election next year.

In a statement critical of President Donald Trump's administration, U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth's campaign said on Monday that the congressman has "never been more invigorated" to serve as Louisville's ally in Washington.

Yarmuth represents Kentucky's 3rd Congressional District and is the top Democrat on the House Budget Committee. He was first elected in 2006 in a district that had been held by Republicans for a decade.

In the statement, Yarmuth said he remains a strong advocate of the Affordable Care Act and plans to fight Trump's travel ban. In addition, he said he remains an advocate for equality for women and minorities.

