Leaders of violent Philadelphia crime ring convicted

Five men have been convicted for a violent string of Philadelphia robberies that prosecutors called both cunning and cruel.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports (http://bit.ly/2pcNjH9 ) that alleged ringleaders Khalil Smith and Mark Woods were convicted in federal court Monday alongside Terrance Munden, Robert Hartley and Levern Jackson.
Prosecutors say the men primarily robbed drug dealers in a sophisticated scheme, posing as police officers and sometimes tracking their targets with GPS. They were accused of torturing some of their victims, allegedly pouring boiling water on a man they targeted by mistake.
A total of 20 people have been charged in the crimes, which happened over a three-year span. The remaining suspects are awaiting trial.
Sentencing will take place later this year.
