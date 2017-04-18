Former mayor of North Carolina's largest city apologizes

The former mayor of North Carolina's largest city is apologizing for what he calls his "mistake" after serving a bribery sentence in federal prison.
Fifty-year-old former Charlotte mayor Patrick Cannon was arrested in 2014, just four months into his term, and later pleaded guilty to taking about $50,000 in bribes from federal undercover officers. He served half of his 44-month prison sentence and began two years of supervised release Jan. 25.
Cannon told listeners to a weekend radio show he's not perfect and never will be. But Cannon says he will try to never repeat his mistake.
Cannon said what he did was wrong.
He did not talk with reporters before or after that show. But Old School 105.3 said he will talk with reporters after Saturday's show.
