Democrat Parisi not running for Wisconsin governor

Democratic Dane County Executive Joe Parisi has decided against running for governor.
His chief of staff Josh Wescott said Tuesday that Parisi has decided against a run in 2018. The Cap Times first reported Tuesday that Parisi was not running.
Parisi told the Cap Times he was in love with his current job and the decision not to run for governor was an easy one. He starts his re-elected as county executive in April and was to be sworn in on Tuesday.
Parisi is the latest Democrat who decided against running against Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who is expected to seek a third term next year.
Former Democratic state Sen. Tim Cullen also decided not to run earlier this month, as did businessman Mark Bakken.
