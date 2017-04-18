North Dakota Legislature passes bodily fluid-assault bill

The North Dakota Legislature has passed a bill that would extend criminal penalties for anyone who attacks health care and emergency workers with a bodily fluid.
The House passed the measure 76-16 on Tuesday. The Senate gave it a unanimous vote Monday.
It's already a crime in North Dakota for an inmate or someone in police custody to strike a peace or correctional officer with bodily fluids. The measure now makes it a crime to assault health care and emergency workers.
Violators could face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
