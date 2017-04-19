Kenneth Betts fired as suburb's code enforcement officer

A former police officer accused of sexual abuse has been fired from an unrelated job in a Louisville suburb.
News outlets report Rolling Hills City Council members voted Tuesday night to fire 32-year-old Kenneth Betts as a code enforcement officer. He is accused along with 30-year-old former Officer Brandon Wood of sexual abuse in connection with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Youth Explorers program.
Residents of the Louisville suburb said the council should have removed Betts when the charges were first brought. His duties included enforcing the curfew of minors.
Betts resigned from the Louisville department in 2014 following an investigation into "improper contact" between him and a teenager in the program. Wood was fired last week. Both have pleaded not guilty.
Betts' attorney Brian Butler declined comment.
