Police continue drug disposal event to prevent teen abuse

A New Jersey police department is hosting a prescription medication disposal event aimed at preventing teen drug abuse.
The Record reports (https://njersy.co/2phVbak) that the Wayne "take back" drug program is scheduled for April 29 at the town hall building. Wayne Police encourage residents to dispose of unwanted and expired prescription drugs.
The police department holds the event twice a year. Police say they will not collect liquids, syringes or illegal drugs.
Sgt. James Celentano says the program is geared toward parents who have teen children. Celentano adds that many parents don't realize the dangers of having accessible prescription drugs in their homes. The program is used as a preventative practice.
Celentano says the department has received widespread community support for the event.
