National Politics

April 20, 2017 5:06 AM

Authorities: Man killed by deputy disarmed another officer

The Associated Press
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn.

Authorities say the man fatally shot by a Ramsey County sheriff's deputy in Vadnais Heights had struggled with officers and disarmed one of them.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says four deputies entered a suspicious RV after talking with the driver last Sunday night. Two deputies used their stun guns after a struggle started with the driver, identified as 47-year-old Darren Jahnke.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press (http://bit.ly/2oNZ9Gl ) reports Jahnke was able to disarm one of the deputies and another deputy shot Jahnke.

The BCA says the deputies were not wearing body cameras. Video from the deputies' squad cars is being analyzed.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Valley State Prison inmates learn arts for therapy

Valley State Prison inmates learn arts for therapy 2:43

Valley State Prison inmates learn arts for therapy
Shooter laughed after killing man, witness says 0:39

Shooter laughed after killing man, witness says
Listen to the police scanner audio from Tuesday's shooting spree 1:49

Listen to the police scanner audio from Tuesday's shooting spree

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos