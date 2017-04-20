Muskogee judge dead days after arrest on abuse complaint

A Muskogee municipal judge has been found dead in his home less than a week after being arrested — but never charged — on a domestic abuse complaint.
Muskogee police issued a statement saying Judge Bart Fite was found dead about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday by officers investigating a reported shooting at the home. The statement says no other details are being released.
Fite was arrested last Friday after his wife said she asked police to remove him from their home.
Both Fite and his wife — Margie Fite — denied that he hit or injured her. Margie Fite said she wanted him out of the home because he threatened to divorce her and have her removed from the home.
No formal charges had been filed against him.
