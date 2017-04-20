National Politics

April 20, 2017 8:25 AM

Prosecutor denies charge against ex-Iowa judge is vindictive

The Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa

A prosecutor is denying allegations that a fraud charge filed against a former Iowa judge is retribution for her efforts to challenge Gov. Terry Branstad's administration.

Assistant Polk County Attorney Jaki Livingston says her office was unaware of former Administrative Law Judge Susan Ackerman's activities as a whistleblower when it charged her with felony insurance fraud last fall.

She says the prosecution is motivated by Ackerman's "fraudulent behavior not retaliatory" for her role helping expose a hostile environment for judges who worked at Iowa Workforce Development.

Ackerman is accused of lying on insurance forms to give her adult daughter state health coverage. The state fired the 15-year judge over the same allegation two years ago, and pursued the criminal investigation.

Ackerman has asked a judge to dismiss the case, arguing the prosecution "is selective and vindictive." A hearing's set for next month.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Valley State Prison inmates learn arts for therapy

Valley State Prison inmates learn arts for therapy 2:43

Valley State Prison inmates learn arts for therapy
Shooter laughed after killing man, witness says 0:39

Shooter laughed after killing man, witness says
Listen to the police scanner audio from Tuesday's shooting spree 1:49

Listen to the police scanner audio from Tuesday's shooting spree

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos