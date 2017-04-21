Law enforcement commanders meet in Kentucky

Law enforcement commanders from around the country are meeting in Kentucky to discuss how to address current issues facing officers.
The University of Kentucky says in a statement that its police department is hosting the conference in Lexington to highlight the need to transform the culture of law enforcement.
One session on Friday includes information about causes of critical incident stress and potential effects it can have during a use of force incident. The session includes information on how critical incident stress affects policy decisions in officer-involved shootings and how proper training can reduce critical incident stress.
Another session will focus on how police officers are at risk of developing insulin resistance and how they can reverse it with proper management.
