Ex-Oklahoma GOP party chief to run for lieutenant governor

Former Oklahoma Republican Party Chairman Matt Pinnell of Tulsa says he is running for lieutenant governor.
Pinnell said in a statement Friday that he's filed a statement of organization with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission and will be a candidate for the office in 2018.
Pinnell was chairman of the state GOP from 2010 until 2013, when he was named the Republican National Committee's National State Party Director.
Current Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb, also a Republican, is term-limited and has said he's "strongly considering" running for governor in 2018.
