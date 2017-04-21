N Carolina governor vetoes GOP bills on elections, judges

New North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed two Republican bills — one that tries again to shift authority away from Cooper to administer elections and a second that would prevent him from filling upcoming appeals court vacancies.
The vetoes were received Friday by the General Assembly, where overrides appear likely. Republicans hold veto-proof majorities in the House and Senate and have been fighting Cooper on several fronts even before he took office.
The elections bill creates a combined elections and ethics panel of eight members split between Democrats and Republicans. The governor's party has previously held a majority of elections board seats.
The other vetoed bill reduces the state Court of Appeals from 15 judges to 12. Three seats would be eliminated as judges retire or resign.
Comments