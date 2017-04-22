March for Science rallies draw crowds in Hartford, New Haven

March for Science rallies in Hartford and New Haven have drawn hundreds of people with colorful signs with colorful sayings promoting the importance of research and bashing the dangers of political interference.
The two marches were among events in more than 500 cities around the world that coincided with Earth Day on Saturday. Scientists, research advocates and students were among the crowds.
Some signs at the Hartford rally included "Science Makes America Think Again" and "Let's All Pause for a Moment of Science." Banners in New Haven included "Researchers Just Want to Have Funds" and "No Science No Beer."
Organizers said the events were designed as nonpartisan celebrations of science. But many marchers were critical of the Trump administration for climate change skepticism and proposed budget cuts to scientific causes.
