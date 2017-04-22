Casper native to take a top job in US Air Force

A Casper native is about to take a top leadership role in the U.S. Air Force.
Col. Darin Driggers begins May 1 as deputy director of Air Force current operations. The Casper Star-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2q23Uda ) the job involves a hand in everything going on in the Air Force, from training and deployment to budgeting and working with Congress.
Driggers is a Bronze Star recipient for his accomplishments as a commander in Afghanistan.
Driggers worked to train, advise and assist the Afghan air force as senior adviser to the Kandahar Air Wing Commander.
Driggers also has worked in counterterrorism and counternarcotics efforts for Canada, the U.S. and Mexico while stationed in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
He graduated from Natrona County High School in 1987 and the University of Wyoming in 1991.
