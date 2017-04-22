National Politics

Durbin calls for findings from Cairo public housing probe

CAIRO, Ill.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin says federal authorities should release findings of a probe into problems with southern Illinois housing developments.

The Southern Illinoisan reports (http://bit.ly/2pOIm4h ) Durbin held a public town hall Friday in Cairo and met privately with city and housing officials. He says the Housing and Urban Development has had enough time to investigate.

The problems stem from two public housing developments. About 185 families have to move, but there's a shortage of affordable housing.

Durbin says city officials are working to find homeowners and landlords willing to rent. HUD officials have said affected residents would be issued vouchers and money for relocation, planned for next month.

Federal officials took over the local housing authority last year, citing mismanagement and discriminatory practices. Several lawsuits have been filed.

