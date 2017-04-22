National Politics

April 22, 2017 11:32 AM

Judge sides with police, city in 2013 suspect shooting

The Associated Press
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa

A federal judge has ruled in favor of a former Cedar Falls police officer and the city's police chief in connection with a 2013 shooting that injured a Parkersburg man.

The Courier reports (http://bit.ly/2p34Ezi ) that the judge said in granting summary judgment for police and the city Monday that the officer's use of deadly force was reasonable. The judge said the officer had probable cause to believe Zachary Church posed a threat.

The 30-year-old Church sued in 2015, saying Officer Bob Anderson violated his civil rights when he shot Church on Christmas Day 2013.

Anderson reported that he found Church asleep in a parked, running car and that Church began punching him when confronted. Anderson says he warned Church, then shot him after feeling a tug on his belt.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced adds three new police officer

Merced adds three new police officer 0:24

Merced adds three new police officer
'Let black people go!' shooting spree suspect Kori Muhammad yells in court 0:22

'Let black people go!' shooting spree suspect Kori Muhammad yells in court
What does space debris look like? This animation shows you 2:20

What does space debris look like? This animation shows you

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos