State's high court to 'ride the circuit,' visit high school

The Rhode Island Supreme Court will hear oral arguments at Woonsocket High School in a tradition known as "riding the circuit."
The state's high court will hear three cases at the school Wednesday.
Chief Justice Paul Suttell says it's an opportunity to take the court's work out of Providence to show students and the public how their justice system works.
The court will hear arguments in a lawsuit involving serious injury to a man while target shooting, an appeal of a criminal conviction for robbery and an appeal of a criminal conviction for possession of a firearm.
The court revived the centuries-old tradition of traveling throughout its jurisdiction within the last 16 years to reach out to the community.
The session begins at 9:15 a.m. It's open to the public.
Comments