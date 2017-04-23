National Politics

April 23, 2017 8:29 AM

Grand Canyon tram project stalls in Navajo council

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

A project to build a 1.6-mile tram that would take visitors into the Grand Canyon has been put on hold as the Navajo Nation Council has been unable to secure enough votes to move it forward.

The Arizona Republic reports (http://bit.ly/2p9V93r) the project must be taken up by four committees before the council votes on it. Two committees have voted against it, a third voted to table it and the Naabikiyati Committee hadn't yet considered the bill before the spring session ended last week.

The tram project also calls for construction of commercial and retail space, a multimedia complex, a river walk and administrative buildings.

Proponents say it would bring jobs to the cash-strapped reservation, while opponents say it could desecrate the region.

The council could still vote on the bill this summer.

