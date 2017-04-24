National Politics

April 24, 2017 5:23 AM

Man who killed sister when he was 14 gets new sentence

The Associated Press
YORK, Neb.

A Nebraska man who was convicted of killing his 12-year-old sister when he was 14 has gotten a new sentence.

On Friday a York County district judge sentenced 44-year-old Sydney Thieszen to 70 years to life, giving him an eventual chance at parole. Thieszen was convicted in 1988 of killing his sister, Sacha Thieszen, at their home near Henderson. Prosecutors say Thieszen killed his sister because he was afraid she would tell police he was running away from home.

Thieszen had filed a motion for post-conviction relief in 2013 in light of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that declared mandatory life-without-parole sentences unconstitutional for juvenile offenders.

