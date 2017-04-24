Fairbanks recycling center project $150,000 over budget

The Fairbanks North Star Borough is seeking out additional funding to start up a recycling program, as the project is facing a $150,000 cost overrun.
The borough is looking to open a community recycling center at a warehouse in Fairbanks by July 1, when the Fairbanks Rescue Mission is scheduled to end its recycling program. The goal is to consolidate all current recycling programs in the borough so residents can drop off their recycling materials in one place, The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported (http://bit.ly/2oXzN98).
The Borough Assembly appropriated about $250,000 in January to get the project up and running. But making the warehouse suitable for a recycling center has cost more than what was initially anticipated.
To bring the facility into compliance with building codes, borough officials said the building needs additional lighting, ventilation, exits and other improvements.
The assembly is set to vote on a funding request on Thursday.
Hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars have been put toward the recycling effort in recent months. The borough has hired a recycling manager, appropriated money for equipment and brought on Rescue Mission to be the recycling contractor.
Borough Mayor Karl Kassel said the municipality is negotiating a three-year lease on the warehouse building, with a possibility for a two-year extension.
"We are hoping that the program grows, and we are going to need a larger facility," Kassel told the assembly at a Thursday meeting.
