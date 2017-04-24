North Carolina governor follows veto with judge appointment

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper swooped in Monday to put his stamp on a state appeals court that's become a new flashpoint with the Republican-dominated General Assembly, appointing a replacement judge 15 minutes after a Republican jurist resigned.
Cooper's office announced that Court of Appeals Judge Douglas McCullough resigned Monday morning and the governor would fill the vacancy with former appeals court judge John Arrowood.
Former Gov. Mike Easley, a Democrat, appointed Arrowood to a seat on the Court of Appeals in 2007. Arrowood, who is openly gay, was backed by state Democratic Party officials when he ran unsuccessfully for election to the seat the following year. The state Democratic Party on Monday cheered the Arrowood pick.
Arrowood also lost a 2014 election for a seat on the court just below the state's Supreme Court. Amy Auth, a spokeswoman for Senate leader Phil Berger, decried Cooper's appointing Arrowood after that ballot defeat.
McCullough was due to leave the court next month when he reached the mandatory retirement age of 72.
Cooper's surprise sequence of moves comes three days after he vetoed legislation that would have decreased the appeals court from 15 judges to 12 and blocked Cooper from appointing his own judicial picks as three Republicans reach retirement age. Lawmakers this week were expected to override Cooper's veto, making the court reduction law.
McCullough said he approached Cooper's office with the offer to resign now because, with the governor's appointment, the court would likely continue with 15 members until one of his colleagues faces mandatory retirement in about two years. If he waited until next month, lawmakers would likely have passed the court size reduction over Cooper's veto and he could not be replaced, McCullough said.
"I didn't want my legacy to be the elimination of the seat," he said.
The legislation's GOP sponsors explained the need for reducing the Court of Appeals by citing data that the court's workload has fallen in recent years. The bill also would allow more cases to bypass the appeals court and go directly to the state Supreme Court.
But McCullough said legislative Republicans were wrong about the court's work having diminished.
"The statistical information that the legislature's used is not the statistics that we have at the Court of Appeals," he said. "We're a very, very busy court."
McCullough had a previous eight-year stint on the Court of Appeals, but before and after that he spent a total of about six years working at the law firm co-founded by former Democratic Gov. Beverly Perdue's deceased first husband.
Republicans hold veto-proof majorities in the House and Senate and final tallies for the court-reduction measure exceeded required constitutional thresholds.
Cooper's decision to appoint a jurist who is also gay may help improve relations with gay-rights advocates who were angered when Cooper negotiated a partial repeal of House Bill 2, said Professor Eric Heberlig of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
The compromise reached with Republican lawmakers blocks cities from passing local anti-discrimination ordinances until a month after the next gubernatorial election in 2020. Gay-rights advocates say Cooper should have worked to repeal the entire law.
