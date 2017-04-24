National Politics

Man shot by Va. officer is charged with manslaughter

RICHMOND, Va.

A man who was shot by a Richmond police officer has been charged with manslaughter in the slaying of his live-in girlfriend.

Richmond police say 30-year-old A. Ayala Guido was shot by an officer early Sunday morning after he threatened officers with a knife. Guido was taken to a hospital. Police say his condition is stable.

According to police, Guido called 911 and told a dispatcher that he had strangled his girlfriend.

Police say Guido met the officers at the front door of his home and threatened them with the knife. Officers used a Taser which police say was ineffective. One officer then fired a single shot. The officer has been placed on routine leave.

Police did not disclose the race of the officer or the man who was shot.

