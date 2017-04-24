National Politics

April 24, 2017 1:12 PM

Vermont's finance chief to step down

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

Andrew Pallito, Vermont's Finance and Management commissioner plans to step down by the end of this fiscal year in June.

The Vermont Press Bureau reports that Rebecca Kelley, a spokeswoman for Republican Gov. Phil Scott confirms Pallito will stay on until June to help with seeing the budget process through, but did not comment on what he plans to do. It's unclear why he plans to step down, and a phone message left for Pallito was not immediately returned.

Pallito is a longtime Vermont official, joining state government in 1992. He served as the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Corrections from 2008 until 2015, when he became finance commissioner.

