National Politics

April 24, 2017 5:15 PM

The Latest: Yuma jury deliberate case of 2005 killings of 6

The Associated Press
YUMA, Ariz.

The Latest on the trial of a man in the 2005 killings in Yuma of six people (all times local):

5 p.m.

A Yuma County Superior Court jury has recessed for the day after deliberating Monday in a man's trial in the 2005 killings of six people.

Jurors will resume deliberations Tuesday morning in the case of Preston Alton Strong, who's already imprisoned in a separate 2007 killing.

In the current trial, Strong faces charges from the 2005 killings of 35-year-old Luis Rios, 29-year-old Adrienne Heredia and her children, ages 6 to 13, at a Yuma house.

Prosecutors have said Strong knew Rios and that money was a motive in the killings.

Strong also knew Dr. Satinder Gill, a Yuma physician who was strangled and bludgeoned in his home.

Prosecutors say a large amount of money was stolen.

Strong wasn't arrested and charged with murder and other crimes in the 2005 killings until 2014, nine years later.

10 a.m.

A jury began deliberating Monday in a man's trial in the 2005 killings in Yuma of six people, including a man, a woman and her four children.

Preston Alton Strong is already imprisoned in a separate 2007 killing.

In the current trial, Strong faces charges from the 2005 killings of 35-year-old Luis Rios, 29-year-old Adrienne Heredia and her children, ages 6 to 13, at a Yuma house.

Prosecutors have said Strong knew Rios and that money was a motive in the killings.

Strong also knew Dr. Satinder Gill, a Yuma physician who was strangled and bludgeoned in his home. Prosecutors said a large amount of money was stolen.

Strong wasn't arrested and charged with murder and other crimes in the 2005 killings until 2014, nine years later.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

2 killed in fiery crash north of Merced

2 killed in fiery crash north of Merced 1:24

2 killed in fiery crash north of Merced
March for Science at Yosemite National Park 1:51

March for Science at Yosemite National Park
Merced adds three new police officer 0:24

Merced adds three new police officer

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos