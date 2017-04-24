The Latest: Hundreds attend meeting with US Rep. Andy Barr

The Latest on U.S. Rep. Andy Barr's town hall meeting (all times local):
8:15 p.m.
Hundreds of people have packed a high school auditorium for a boisterous town hall-style meeting held by a Republican Kentucky congressman.
U.S. Rep. Andy Barr answered questions for about 90 minutes on Monday in Lexington from a mostly hostile audience. Most of the questions had to do with Barr's efforts to repeal the federal Affordable Care Act. Amanda Perkins told Barr the law saved her life because it allowed her to get health insurance to cover treatment for her diabetes. But Barr said the bill was hurting more people than it helped, and he vowed to replace it with a bill so that people like Perkins could keep their health coverage.
Democrats hope they can harness some of the anger directed at President Trump and use it to unseat Republican lawmakers next year.
5:23 p.m.
Hundreds of people are expected to question Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr about his support for Republican President Donald Trump's policies.
Barr is scheduled to host a "Coffee with your Congressman" event in Lexington on Monday. It will be the 70th such event Barr has held since taking office in 2013. But this time, Barr will speak at a high school auditorium to accommodate the expected crowd.
Barr has been targeted by a series of loosely affiliated progressive groups that have sprung up during the first months of Trump's presidency. Democrats hope to harness that momentum for the midterm elections next year, where historically the political party in power has lost seats.
Barr says he is not worried as long as Republicans keep their promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
