Proposed Hawaii bill would decriminalize drug paraphernalia

Hawaii House and Senate negotiators have agreed to a bill that would decriminalize possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports (http://bit.ly/2pvyf7L ) government officials met Monday morning and agreed on the bill, which would drastically reduce the penalties for being caught with paraphernalia.
Currently, people caught with items such as marijuana rolling papers or a pipe could be punished to five years in prison or a $10,000 fine. Under the proposed bill, $500 is the most anybody would be fined.
State Rep. Joy San Buenaventura, who introduced the bill, says she expects the decriminalization to reduce overcrowding in the state's jails.
The measure now advances to the full House and Senate for floor votes. If approved, it will then go to Gov. David Ige for his consideration.
