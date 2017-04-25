National Politics

Lawmaker gets 2 days in jail for driving while impaired

The Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md.

A Maryland lawmaker has been sentenced to two days in jail for driving while impaired.

Media outlets report Del. Richard Impallaria, who represents parts of Baltimore and Harford counties, was sentenced last week in Worcester County Circuit Court to 60 days in jail with all but two days suspended. He was also sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $500 fine and court costs.

The three-term Republican was stopped by Ocean City police shortly after 8 p.m. on Aug. 18 after being seen getting into his illegally parked pickup truck. He was leaving a popular restaurant and bar after a Republican reception during the annual Maryland Association of Counties summer convention.

Impallaria requested a jury trial and was found guilty in January.

