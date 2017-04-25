National Politics

April 25, 2017 7:10 AM

GOP state senator Hill announces run for Georgia governor

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

A state senator from suburban Atlanta is jumping into the race for governor.

Sen. Hunter Hill announced Tuesday that he will join the Republicans seeking to become the state's next governor.

The field to replace Gov. Nathan Deal, who is limited to two consecutive terms, is expected to become crowded. Secretary of State Brian Kemp's campaign is well underway, and Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle is widely expected to run.

Hill was elected to the state Senate in 2012, representing portions of Cobb and Fulton counties. Hill is a U.S. Army veteran and works as the president of a coaching company for business leaders.

Hill has become a vocal advocate for education accounts that allow state funding for students attending private schools. Teachers and other education groups oppose such vouchers.

