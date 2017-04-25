National Politics

April 25, 2017 8:42 AM

School board in Arkansas opts to open meetings with prayer

The Associated Press
HARRISON, Ark.

One of two northern Arkansas school boards has opted to pray before meetings after receiving a letter of complaint from a foundation that monitors matters regarding church and state.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation in Madison, Wisconsin, sent a letter to the Springdale board Dec. 29 and to the Harrison board March 6. The letter said public prayers before board meetings violated the U.S Constitution.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2os26Oi ) reports the Harrison board unanimously decided at a meeting last week to open meetings with a prayer.

In making its decision, the board referred to a Jan. 17 seminar where Little Rock attorney Cody Kees said a school board has the right "to pray because the meeting is comprised of adults and does not make children susceptible to religious indoctrination."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

2 killed in fiery crash north of Merced

2 killed in fiery crash north of Merced 1:24

2 killed in fiery crash north of Merced
March for Science at Yosemite National Park 1:51

March for Science at Yosemite National Park
Merced adds three new police officer 0:24

Merced adds three new police officer

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos