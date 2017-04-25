School board in Arkansas opts to open meetings with prayer

One of two northern Arkansas school boards has opted to pray before meetings after receiving a letter of complaint from a foundation that monitors matters regarding church and state.
The Freedom From Religion Foundation in Madison, Wisconsin, sent a letter to the Springdale board Dec. 29 and to the Harrison board March 6. The letter said public prayers before board meetings violated the U.S Constitution.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2os26Oi ) reports the Harrison board unanimously decided at a meeting last week to open meetings with a prayer.
In making its decision, the board referred to a Jan. 17 seminar where Little Rock attorney Cody Kees said a school board has the right "to pray because the meeting is comprised of adults and does not make children susceptible to religious indoctrination."
Comments