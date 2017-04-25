National Politics

April 25, 2017 10:15 AM

Displaced Syrian doctors awarded scholarships

The Associated Press
BALTIMORE

Two displaced Syrian doctors have been awarded scholarships to attend the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

School officials announced Tuesday that Alfred Tager and Mohammad Darwish will begin attending this summer. Both are originally from Damascus.

The Bloomberg School and the Johns Hopkins Center for Humanitarian Health created the scholarships last year in response to the Syrian refugee crisis. Applications were accepted from displaced Syrian health care workers who wanted to learn new skills to help rebuild their country's health care infrastructure when they are able to return.

Tager is currently a senior research associate at the Charleston Area Medical Center Health Education and Research Institute in Charleston, West Virginia.

Darwish is based in Lebanon with the Palestine Red Crescent Society, providing first aid training and disaster management.

