Suburban mayor promotes effort to save monarch butterfly

A suburban Chicago mayor is trying to help save the monarch butterfly.
A news release from West Chicago says Mayor Ruben Pineda has signed the National Wildlife Federation's Mayors' Monarch Pledge. It is a way to bring awareness to the fact that the number of monarch butterflies in the country has declined by more than 90 percent in the last 20 years. The decline is attributed to development and agricultural practices that shrunk their habitat.
It is hoped the pledge will promote actions that will increase the number of the butterflies.
West Chicago officials say the grounds around First United Methodist Church of West Chicago and the Ball Horticultural Company have been certified as "monarch way stations" by a group called Monarch Watch.
