Montana governor grants clemency to man convicted of rape

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has granted clemency to a man who was convicted of raping his girlfriend when she was 15 and he was 19.
The Great Falls Tribune reports https://goo.gl/GzDKh6 41-year-old Russell "Delano" Foster was granted clemency Tuesday, but details of the decision weren't immediately available.
Delano Foster, who couldn't be reached for comment, was convicted in 1996 after he and Amber Foster had consensual sex. The couple married in 2000 after he was released from prison, and they now have four children.
The Montana Board of Pardons and Parole recommended that Bullock grant clemency.
Amber and Delano Foster said having a sex offense on record can prevent them from getting certain state licenses or government contracts. Delano Foster works in maintenance and construction.
