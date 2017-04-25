National Politics

April 25, 2017 8:40 PM

Montana governor grants clemency to man convicted of rape

The Associated Press
GREAT FALLS, Mont.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has granted clemency to a man who was convicted of raping his girlfriend when she was 15 and he was 19.

The Great Falls Tribune reports https://goo.gl/GzDKh6 41-year-old Russell "Delano" Foster was granted clemency Tuesday, but details of the decision weren't immediately available.

Delano Foster, who couldn't be reached for comment, was convicted in 1996 after he and Amber Foster had consensual sex. The couple married in 2000 after he was released from prison, and they now have four children.

The Montana Board of Pardons and Parole recommended that Bullock grant clemency.

Amber and Delano Foster said having a sex offense on record can prevent them from getting certain state licenses or government contracts. Delano Foster works in maintenance and construction.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Truck ends up on its side in Merced crash

Truck ends up on its side in Merced crash 0:17

Truck ends up on its side in Merced crash
2 killed in fiery crash north of Merced 1:24

2 killed in fiery crash north of Merced
March for Science at Yosemite National Park 1:51

March for Science at Yosemite National Park

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos