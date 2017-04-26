National Politics

Police: Mandeville officer fired amid accusations of theft

The Associated Press
MANDEVILLE, La.

A Mandeville police officer has lost his termination appeal after he was accused of stealing batteries from a Home Depot.

News outlets report the Mandeville Municipal Police Employee' Civil Service Board upheld Johnny Sanders' termination on Monday.

Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker said in a news release that he initially fired Sanders on March 17 as his actions brought the department under disrepute.

Authorities say Sanders was issued a criminal summons February 20 by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office for misdemeanor theft of goods. The charges stem from an accusation that he stole a pair of $168 batteries from Home Depot. Officials say he was off-duty at the time of the alleged theft.

Sanders still has a pending criminal case in the 22nd Judicial District Court.

