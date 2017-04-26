Neglected house in Honolulu tagged for city cleaning

A neglected house in Honolulu will be cleaned up by the city after a decade of ignored fines.
KHON-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2pz4Nhi ) Monday that the homeowner has been receiving fines since 2007 for having vehicles, garbage and other items withering away on the property.
The homeowner has tallied about $250,000 in unpaid fines. But thanks to a law passed in 2015, the city can now intervene and clean neglected properties.
The homeowner will receive a bill for the cost of cleaning.
This would be the second time the city has cleaned up a house since the law passed.
Comments