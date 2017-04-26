Memphis-area school voucher bill dead for the year

A proposal that would set up a school voucher pilot program in Shelby County, which includes Memphis, is dead for the year.
On Wednesday, the bill by Republican Rep. Harry Brooks of Knoxville was delayed from further consideration until 2018.
The bill would have allowed public school children to use taxpayer money to go to private schools.
Supporters say vouchers give parents choices. Opponents fear vouchers will drain funding from public schools.
During debate on the bill, some Shelby County lawmakers opposed the legislation, telling colleagues from other legislative districts to stop making decisions about their school children.
