Eastern Michigan University officials making visit to China

Eastern Michigan University President James Smith and other school officials are in China to strengthen the university's global presence and increase international student enrollment.
The Ypsilanti school also hopes to expand on its study abroad opportunities and enhance faculty collaboration and research with international colleagues.
The group left Sunday for China and is expected to return around May 5.
Plans included a visit to Tianjin University of Commerce and other partner schools. The group also was to speak with several university leaders in China about Eastern Michigan's mechanical engineering program which is set to launch this fall.
Eastern Michigan's College of Technology Dean Mohamad Qatu, Enrollment Management Vice President Kevin Kucera, International Relations Development Director Connie Ruhl-Smith, and Leadership and Counseling professor James Berry also made the trip.
