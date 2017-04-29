Perriello looking to bring in new black voters

In an increasingly competitive Democratic primary for Virginia governor, both candidates are looking for an edge among black voters.
Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam and former U.S. Rep. Tom Perriello, both white, are squaring off in what's quickly become a nationally watched race whose outcome could offer clues about the Democratic Party's future in the era of President Donald Trump.
The two candidates' approach to winning African-American voters, a key part of the Democratic coalition, highlights their different approach to the overall campaign. Northam is touting his strong support among the black political establishment. Perriello's approach includes trying to tap into a network of younger black activists who are newly energized in opposition to the president.
Virginia is one of only two states with a governor's race this year.
