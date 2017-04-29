National Politics

April 29, 2017 7:16 AM

Climate march planned for Montpelier

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

A climate march is being organized in Montpelier, Vermont to coincide with the national climate march in Washington, D.C.

The march will take place Saturday afternoon, and is being supported by several statewide and national environmental organizations like the Sierra Club, 350VT, Vermont Public Interest Research Group, Vermont Rights and Democracy, the Vermont Natural Resources Council and Vermont Interfaith Power.

Vermont's Independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic Rep. Peter Welch will speak at the event, and Democratic Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy will host Vermonters marching in D.C.

